Uttarakhand CM guarantees uninterrupted Char Dham Yatra amid disruption concerns

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has intervened amidst concerns over disruptions during the Char Dham Yatra, emphasizing the collective responsibility to ensure the safety and access of pilgrims to the revered shrines. Reviewing arrangements for the Yatra from New Delhi, Dhami directed for the Chardham online registration system to be enhanced for greater effectiveness.

District Magistrates provided updates on pilgrim traffic, with around 21,807 devotees visiting the Badrinath shrine and 14,522 pilgrims making their way to Yamunotri on Saturday. Efforts such as pedestrian route inspections and gate systems were highlighted to manage the flow of devotees towards the pilgrimage sites.

Commissioner Garhwal Vinay Shankar Pandey inspected travel facilities in Rishikesh, ensuring convenience for pilgrims. He clarified registration procedures, stating that while pilgrims within the state need not register online, those from outside Uttarakhand must do so before visiting the shrines.