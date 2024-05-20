18 dead after pickup vehicle overturns

Kawardha: In a tragic incident, at least 18 people lost their lives as after a pick-up vehicle overturned near the Kawardha area in Chhattisgarh. Twenty-five people on board a pickup vehicle were returning after plucking tendu leaves. The vehicle skidded off the road, overturned and fell into a ditch.

Eight people have been injured in the incident and were shifted to a hospital.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma expressed condolences and assured all possible assistance to the injured and the families of those who died. ‘The news of the death of 15 people when a pickup vehicle with labourers overturned in Kawardha is extremely painful. My condolences are with all the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident,’ the Deputy Chief Minister said.