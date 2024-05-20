BYD launches new plug-in-hybrid pickup truck: Details

Mumbai: BYD has recently introduced its plug-in-hybrid pickup truck. The vehicle is named ‘Shark’. This marks BYD’s entry into the pickup truck segment.

The BYD Shark is built on a ladder frame chassis. It stretches 5,457mm in length, 1,971mm in width, and stands at 1,925mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,260mm. The vehicle features distinctive C-shaped DRLs at the front that converge in the centre, accompanied by LED headlamps and fog lamps. The 4-door cabin layout is characteristic of pickup trucks, with connected tail lamps adorning the rear alongside the prominent BYD logo.

The BYD Shark houses a plug-in hybrid setup comprising a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine paired with a 29.58kWh battery pack. This combination powers electric motors located at each axle, delivering an impressive total output of 430bhp. The electric capability allows the Shark to cover 100km on pure electric power alone, while the overall range on a full tank and battery extends up to 840km. The battery is capable of reaching 30 to 80% capacity in just 20 minutes using a 40kW DC charger.

The interior of the BYD Shark has a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch heads-up display, a 50W wireless charger, a 360-degree camera system, transparent bonnet display, NFC connectivity, and more.