Commodity Market: Gold price touch all-time high

Mumbai: Price of gold touched an all-time high in Kerala on Monday, May 20. Gold price crossed Rs 55,000 mark. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 55,120, up by Rs 400 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 6890, up by Rs 50. Yesterday, gold price remained firm at Rs 54,720.

In other major markers, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7507.1 per gram down by Rs.293. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6876.5 per gram down by Rs.269. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.8%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.52%. The cost of silver is Rs.86460 per kg down by Rs.170 per kg.

The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be open to trade from 17:00 to 23:30/23:55 in the evening, but it will stay closed from 9:00 IST to 17:00 IST in the morning.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,430.19 per ounce. Bullion hit a record high of 2,440.49 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% at $2,434.50. Price of spot silver rose 1.1% at $31.85 per ounce, platinum was up 0.5% at $1,085.95 and palladium edged 0.1% higher to $1,009.50.