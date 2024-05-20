Ducati unveils Monster Senna Edition: Details

Mumbai: The Italian motorcycle maker Ducati has unveiled a limited edition of Monster and named it ‘Senna Edition’. The limited edition motorcycle is dedicated to the legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, marking his 30th death anniversary.

The bike will be introduced in a limited 341 units globally. The number ‘3’ depicts the total F1 world driver’s championships won by Senna, while the number ’41’ represents the F1 races he won.

The vehicle now comes with improved insane tech-edge technology. The model will be offered a special colour option, flaunting a combination of yellow, piano black, and green accents with shades of blue on the seating area. The company has also included yellow-coloured brake callipers at both ends, offering the same colour wheel belly pan.

The limited edition model features the Senna logo with a ‘Racing is in my blood’ quote at the back. It has been informed that every motorcycle will come with a numbered plaque on the handlebars.

The newly unveiled model is equipped with fully adjustable Ohlins suspensions at both ends. The motorcycle runs on forged aluminium wheels and is protected by a carbon-fibre engine and mudguards. The footpegs are also made of billet aluminium.

Senna Edition continues to be powered by 937cc L-twin cylinder liquid-cooled unit. It generates a maximum power of 110 BHP and 93 Nm of peak torque.