 Fish Meen Moilee Recipe (Fish Moilee)

Ingredients:

– 500 grams fish fillets (like kingfish, seer fish, or any firm white fish)

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil or vegetable oil

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 large onion, thinly sliced

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 large tomato, chopped

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 cup coconut milk

– 1 cup water

– Salt to taste

– Fresh curry leaves

– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)

– Lemon wedges (for serving)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Fish:

– Clean the fish fillets and cut them into medium-sized pieces. Pat them dry and set aside.

2. Heat the Oil:

– In a large pan, heat the coconut oil over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then add the cumin seeds and sauté for a few seconds until aromatic.

3. Cook the Aromatics:

– Add the sliced onions, green chilies, and curry leaves. Sauté until the onions turn translucent.

4. Add Ginger-Garlic Paste:

– Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for another 1-2 minutes until the raw smell disappears.

5. Cook the Tomatoes:

– Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.

6. Add Spices:

– Add the turmeric powder, coriander powder, and red chili powder. Cook the mixture for a few minutes until the oil starts to separate from the masala.

7. Add Coconut Milk and Water:

– Pour in the coconut milk and water. Stir well and bring the mixture to a gentle boil.

8. Add the Fish:

– Carefully place the fish pieces into the pan. Reduce the heat to low and let the fish cook in the coconut milk mixture for about 10-12 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through and the flavors are well blended.

9. Season and Finish:

– Add salt to taste. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

10. Serve:

– Serve the fish moilee hot with steamed rice or appam. Garnish with lemon wedges for an extra tangy flavor.

Enjoy your delicious and aromatic Fish Meen Moilee!