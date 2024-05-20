 Fish Meen Moilee Recipe (Fish Moilee)

Ingredients:
– 500 grams fish fillets (like kingfish, seer fish, or any firm white fish)
– 2 tablespoons coconut oil or vegetable oil
– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
– 1 large onion, thinly sliced
– 2 green chilies, slit
– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
– 1 large tomato, chopped
– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1 teaspoon coriander powder
– 1 teaspoon red chili powder
– 1 cup coconut milk
– 1 cup water
– Salt to taste
– Fresh curry leaves
– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)
– Lemon wedges (for serving)
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Fish:
– Clean the fish fillets and cut them into medium-sized pieces. Pat them dry and set aside.
2. Heat the Oil:
– In a large pan, heat the coconut oil over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then add the cumin seeds and sauté for a few seconds until aromatic.
3. Cook the Aromatics:
– Add the sliced onions, green chilies, and curry leaves. Sauté until the onions turn translucent.
4. Add Ginger-Garlic Paste:
– Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for another 1-2 minutes until the raw smell disappears.
5. Cook the Tomatoes:
– Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.
6. Add Spices:
– Add the turmeric powder, coriander powder, and red chili powder. Cook the mixture for a few minutes until the oil starts to separate from the masala.
7. Add Coconut Milk and Water:
– Pour in the coconut milk and water. Stir well and bring the mixture to a gentle boil.
8. Add the Fish:
– Carefully place the fish pieces into the pan. Reduce the heat to low and let the fish cook in the coconut milk mixture for about 10-12 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through and the flavors are well blended.
9. Season and Finish:
– Add salt to taste. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
10. Serve:
– Serve the fish moilee hot with steamed rice or appam. Garnish with lemon wedges for an extra tangy flavor.
Enjoy your delicious and aromatic Fish Meen Moilee!
