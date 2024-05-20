DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSRecipeFood

 Fish Meen Moilee Recipe (Fish Moilee)

May 20, 2024, 02:21 pm IST

Ingredients:
– 500 grams fish fillets (like kingfish, seer fish, or any firm white fish)
– 2 tablespoons coconut oil or vegetable oil
– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
– 1 large onion, thinly sliced
– 2 green chilies, slit
– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
– 1 large tomato, chopped
– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1 teaspoon coriander powder
– 1 teaspoon red chili powder
– 1 cup coconut milk
– 1 cup water
– Salt to taste
– Fresh curry leaves
– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)
– Lemon wedges (for serving)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Fish:
– Clean the fish fillets and cut them into medium-sized pieces. Pat them dry and set aside.

2. Heat the Oil:
– In a large pan, heat the coconut oil over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then add the cumin seeds and sauté for a few seconds until aromatic.

3. Cook the Aromatics:
– Add the sliced onions, green chilies, and curry leaves. Sauté until the onions turn translucent.

4. Add Ginger-Garlic Paste:
– Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for another 1-2 minutes until the raw smell disappears.

5. Cook the Tomatoes:
– Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.

6. Add Spices:
– Add the turmeric powder, coriander powder, and red chili powder. Cook the mixture for a few minutes until the oil starts to separate from the masala.

7. Add Coconut Milk and Water:
– Pour in the coconut milk and water. Stir well and bring the mixture to a gentle boil.

8. Add the Fish:
– Carefully place the fish pieces into the pan. Reduce the heat to low and let the fish cook in the coconut milk mixture for about 10-12 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through and the flavors are well blended.

9. Season and Finish:
– Add salt to taste. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

10. Serve:
– Serve the fish moilee hot with steamed rice or appam. Garnish with lemon wedges for an extra tangy flavor.

Enjoy your delicious and aromatic Fish Meen Moilee!

shortlink
May 20, 2024, 02:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button