Hyderabad man arrested for ‘Triple Talaq’ via whatsApp voice note

Hyderabad police have arrested Abdul Atiq, a 32-year-old man from KRKA Colony in Adilabad town, for allegedly issuing an instant divorce, known as “triple talaq,” to his wife through a WhatsApp voice note. Atiq, who works in the Transport Department, married Jasmine in 2017 and they have two daughters. Following ongoing family disputes, Jasmine had been living separately with her daughters at her parental home when Atiq sent the voice note declaring talaq three times, a practice banned in India since 2019.

After receiving the voice note, Jasmine shared it with her family, who advised her to take legal action. This prompted Jasmine’s family to file a formal complaint against Abdul Atiq, leading to his arrest. The case highlights the persistence of the outlawed practice of triple talaq in India despite its legal prohibition.

Sub Inspector G. Srinivas of Adilabad Police Station confirmed the incident and the subsequent legal actions taken against Abdul Atiq. The case has drawn significant attention to the issue of triple talaq, underscoring the challenges in eradicating this practice from society.