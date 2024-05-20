IMD issues red alert for 4 Kerala districts amid heavy rainfall

Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday (May 20), prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for four districts: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Alappuzha. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Ernakulam districts are under an orange alert. Additionally, an orange alert has been extended to the districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Palakkad on Wednesday (May 22).

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has cautioned residents to remain vigilant due to the potential dangers associated with heavy rains. There is an increased risk of flash floods, urban waterlogging, and landslides, particularly in low-lying and hilly areas. Authorities advise residents to exercise caution and stay alert, especially those residing in coastal and hilly regions.

A red alert indicates the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert signifies very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm. Meanwhile, a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm. The heavy rainfall has led to inundation of houses and shops in several areas, exacerbated by issues such as the incomplete Smart City Road project and inadequate pre-monsoon cleaning of canals and drainage systems.