Indian Coast Guard rescues 26 persons from tourist boat

Panaji: The Indian Coast Guard has rescued 24 passengers and 2 crew members from a tourist ferry boat. The boat named ‘Nerul Paradise’ was caught in rough weather and faced fuel exhaustion near the Mormugao harbour in Goa.

Coast Guard officials said that personnel of the Coast Guard ship C-148, which was returning from patrol, felt the signs of distress amongst passengers and responded swiftly. The marooned boat had sailed out from Panjim with tourists in the morning hours.

The Coast Guard team stabilised the situation and brought the boat safely to the harbour.On arrival, all the passengers and crew members were provided with medical aid.