Indian Navy Enhances Cooperation with Philippines

Amid ongoing territorial disputes with China, the Indian Navy has initiated a maritime partnership exercise with the Philippines by deploying three warships in the South China Sea. The warships, INS Delhi, INS Shakti, and INS Kiltan, arrived in Manila to enhance longstanding maritime cooperation between the two nations. The visit is part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet’s operational deployment in the region, led by Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar. These ships previously operated in Singaporean, Malaysian, and Vietnamese waters, conducting joint exercises to improve interoperability and share best practices.

INS Delhi, a guided missile destroyer, INS Shakti, a replenishment fleet tanker, and INS Kiltan, an anti-submarine warfare corvette, are part of this significant deployment. The South China Sea has seen rising tensions due to contested maritime boundaries and exclusive economic zones, with China asserting historical claims leading to standoffs with US-backed Philippine naval ships. India’s deployment underscores its support for the Philippines amid these disputes, especially regarding the Second Thomas Shoal, which China claims despite opposition from the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.

During his visit to Manila in March 2024, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar co-chaired the 5th joint commission meeting on bilateral cooperation with Philippines’ Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo. They issued a joint statement where Jaishankar expressed India’s support for the Philippines’ sovereignty in the South China Sea, also known as the West Philippine Sea. In 2023, both nations called on China to adhere to the rules-based global maritime order and respect the 2016 International Court of Justice ruling favoring Manila.