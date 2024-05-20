Indian Railways extends service of these special trains: Full list

Bengaluru: The Indian Railways has announced a series of Summer Special Trains to cater to the increasing demand of the passengers. These trains will run from Bengaluru to different cities across the country.

Summer Special Trains: Full List

Train NO 06253/06254 SMVT Bengaluru-Khurda Road-SMVT Bengaluru Summer Express Special will start from SMVT Bengaluru at 11 pm on May 21, reaching Khurda Road at 11 am on May 23.

Train No 06259/06260 SMVT Bengaluru-Kharagpur-SMVT Bengaluru Summer Express Special will run through Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, and Baleshwar. The train will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 10:15 am on May 25 and will arrive at Kharagpur at 7:30 pm on May 26.

The national transporter also extended service of some trains.Full list

Also Read: Know how to book confirmed train tickets via Jio Rail App

Train No 06587 SMVT Bengaluru-Bhagat Ki Kothi will run until June 27 instead of June 6 (three additional trips).

Train No 06588 Bhagat Ki Kothi-SMVT Bengaluru will run until June 30 instead of June 9 (three additional trips).

Train No 05272 Yeshwantpur-Muzaffarpur will run until May 20 instead of May 14 (one additional trip).

Train No 02811 Bhubaneswar-Yeshwantpur will run until June 29 instead of May 25 (five additional trips).

Train No 02812 Yeshwantpur-Bhubaneswar will run until July 1 instead of May 27 (five additional trips).