Indian stock market will break records on June 4: PM Modi

In an exclusive interview with Sanjay Pugalia, the chief editor of NDTV, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended his government’s job creation record and dismissed criticism from the opposition on the matter. He also highlighted a growing trend among young people showing interest in stock market investments. PM Modi indicated that the performance of the markets during the “election week,” coinciding with the announcement of Lok Sabha election results on June 4, would provide insights into the potential outcome of the elections. He noted that the stock market had seen significant growth from 25,000 to 75,000 since his government assumed office. Additionally, PM Modi pointed out the rising stock market valuation of Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) banks, suggesting optimism about the economy.

Today marks the fifth phase (Phase 5) of the 2024 general elections, with voting underway for 49 Lok Sabha seats across six states and two Union territories (UTs). Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra are among the states participating in Phase 5. This phase follows the completion of voting in four earlier phases, held on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13, respectively.

The ongoing voting process in Phase 5 is a crucial step in the larger electoral process, with significant implications for the final outcome of the elections. As voters across multiple states and UTs cast their ballots today, political parties are actively campaigning to secure support and influence the results in their favor. The outcome of Phase 5 will contribute to shaping the overall narrative of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.