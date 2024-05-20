India’s para shuttlers Sukant Kadam, Tarun, Suhas qualify for Paris Paralympics

Mumbai: Ace Indian para shuttlers Sukant Kadam, Tarun and Suhas have sealed their berths for the upcoming Paralympics in Paris. This is the first time Kadam will be taking part in the Paralympics, and he will be playing in the men’s SL 4 category. SL4 is for players with movement affected at a low level on one side of the body, in both legs, or the minor absence of one limb. Apart from him, Tarun and Suhas have also qualified from the same category.

Mandeep Kaur in SL3 women’s (for players with movement moderately affected on one side of the body, both legs, or the absence of limbs), Nithya and Sivarajan in mixed doubles SL6 category also sealed their spot.

The Paris Paralympics will be held from August 28 to September 8.