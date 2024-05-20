IPL 2024 Playoff schedule: Date, time, venue etc; see full details

The league phase of IPL 2024 has concluded, paving the way for the top four teams to vie for the coveted IPL trophy in the playoff stages. Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as the table-toppers, securing 10 victories out of their 14 league matches. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, who had a strong start to the season, slipped to the third position after suffering defeats in their last four matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to the second spot, while Royal Challengers Bangalore secured the fourth playoff berth by defeating Chennai Super Kings.

Of the four teams qualifying for the playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore is the only franchise yet to win an IPL title. Led by Faf Du Plessis, they are determined to change this narrative in the current season. The clash between these formidable teams will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports network on television, with live streaming available on the JioCinema mobile application and website for online viewers.

The first Qualifier of IPL 2024 is scheduled between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winners of this match will advance directly to the IPL 2024 final, while the losers will have another chance in Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator at the same venue on May 22. The victor of this encounter will earn an opportunity to compete in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final.

The team emerging victorious from the Eliminator (RCB vs RR) and the losing team from Qualifier 1 (KKR vs SRH) will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk for a spot in the IPL 2024 final. After 70 league stage matches and three playoff encounters, the IPL 2024 season will culminate with an electrifying showdown between the winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 on May 26. The highly anticipated match will kick off at 7:30 pm at the MA Chidamabaram stadium in Chepauk.