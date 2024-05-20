Kangana Ranaut pledges to leave Bollywood upon winning election

Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actress-turned-politician contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency, has declared her intention to leave the film industry once she secures victory in the elections. In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, she criticized the film world, describing it as “fake” and asserting her plan to exit Bollywood upon winning the seat.

Ranaut expressed her disillusionment with the glamour of the film industry, referring to it as a “lie” and a “glossy world” designed to captivate audiences. She emphasized her passion for creative engagement, stating her preference for writing, directing, or producing films when she becomes disinterested in acting.

As a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Kangana is competing against Congress’s Vikramaditya Singh, the scion of a prominent political family. She has focused her campaign on criticizing the Congress-led government for stalling development projects in Mandi and pledged to prioritize the revival of these projects and improve connectivity in tribal areas if elected.

In response, Vikramaditya Singh has dismissed Kangana’s political ambitions as a temporary stint, suggesting that she will return to Bollywood after the elections. He has promised to focus on transforming Mandi into a smart city and highlighted his family’s longstanding political ties to the region. In the 2022 assembly polls, the BJP secured victory in 12 out of the assembly seats falling under the Mandi parliamentary constituency.