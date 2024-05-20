Kerala High Court Upholds Death Penalty for Jisha Murder Convict Ameer-Ul-Islam

In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court upheld the death sentence for Ameer-Ul-Islam, an Assam native, for the rape and murder of law student Jisha in Perumbavoor. The accused had appealed the conviction, arguing that he was innocent and that the trial court had relied on fabricated evidence by the police. Jisha was brutally killed on April 28, 2016.

Ameer-Ul-Islam also sought a re-investigation of the case by a central agency, claiming that the sessions court’s verdict was influenced by societal pressure for severe punishment rather than by solid evidence. He argued that the court’s decision was swayed by public demand for harsh penalties. The prosecution, however, maintained that the heinous nature of the crime profoundly impacted both the judiciary and society’s conscience, justifying the stringent sentence.

The crime involved the accused trespassing into Jisha’s house and brutally raping her, leaving 38 wounds on her body, as confirmed by the postmortem report. Ameer-Ul-Islam was arrested on June 16, 2016, and after a lengthy trial, was sentenced to death. His appeal to the High Court challenged this verdict, but it was ultimately upheld. Additionally, his request to be transferred to an Assam jail due to his family’s financial difficulties was previously denied by the Supreme Court.