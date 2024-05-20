Know how to book confirmed train tickets via Jio Rail App

Mumbai: India’s leading telecom brand, Reliance Jio has launched its Jio Rail app. This app launched in 2019 enables the user to avail service to book confirmed train tickets.

Only Reliance Jio users can use the Jio Rail App. Just beside the ticket booking, the Jio Rail App will let you track the PNR status of your ticket. In partnership with IRCTC, the Jio Rail app will let you make online payments via debit card, credit card, Jio Money and UPI.

Jio Rail App supports both- Hindi and English languages. You can also check your travel history in the app. Not only this, Jio will easily get information about railway stations, trains and fares.

If you are looking forward to booking tickets from the Jio Rail App, then here are the steps to follow:

First, download the Jio Rail App

Once the app has been installed, you will have to confirm the OTP by entering your Jio Phone number.

Once the account has been created, you need to go to the app and select the boarding station and destination station.

After this, you need to select the date of travel.

Once the details are filled, you will have to select the train and seat

After this, you need to book the train ticket by making payment.