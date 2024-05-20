Lok Sabha Election 2024: NSE, BSE to remain closed today

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will be closed today, Monday, May 20. The markets will be closed due to the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. All of the sections, including the SLB, derivative, and equity sections, will be closed today.

The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be open to trade from 17:00 to 23:30/23:55 in the evening, but it will stay closed from 9:00 IST to 17:00 IST in the morning.

Owing to today’s Lok Sabha elections, the banks in Belapur and Mumbai will also be closed. Furthermore, some colleges and schools will be closed today.

On Tuesday, May 21 at 9:15 IST, the stock market will resume regular trading, but, following a fifteen-minute pre-opening session that begins at 9:00 IST, according per the BSE and NSE websites.

The fifth phase (Phase 5) of the general elections for 2024 is slated to take place on Monday, May 20, and voting will take place in as many as 49 Lok Sabha seats, which are spread across 6 states and 2 Union territories (UTs). Phase 5 states that are scheduled to vote are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. After voting in four of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections—on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13—phase 5 voting will take place.

In addition, in 2024 the markets will be closed on June 17 for Bakri Id, July 17 for Muharram, August 15 for Independence Day, October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi, November 1 for Diwali, November 15 for Gurunanak Jayanti, and December 25 for Christmas, aside from the Mumbai Elections on May 20.