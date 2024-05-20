Low-intensity earthquake hits Kutch in Gujarat

Baroda: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Gujarat’s Kutch district on Monday. According to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), the epicenter of the earthquake was 60 km north-north west of Lakhpat, at a depth of 4.1 kilometres. No casualty or loss of property was reported in the district due to the seismic activity.

This is the fifth tremor of magnitude between 3 and 4 recorded in the state’s Saurashtra-Kutch region so far this month.

Also Read: India’s para shuttlers Sukant Kadam, Tarun, Suhas qualify for Paris Paralympics

Earthquake risk is very high in Gujarat. It has suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, as per the information provided by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA). The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries.

On January 26, 2001, Gujarat was struck by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre located near Bhachau in Kutch which affected the entire state.The quake had claimed nearly 13,800 lives and left 1.67 lakh others injured.