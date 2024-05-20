LS Elections 2024: Fifth Phase Voting Underway in 49 Constituencies

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is currently underway, with voters in 49 parliamentary constituencies across eight states casting their ballots. This phase is crucial as it will determine the representatives for a significant portion of the new government. The election process began on April 19, starting with the first phase that covered 102 constituencies across 21 states. The second phase took place on April 26, including 89 constituencies in 13 states. The third phase occurred on May 7, with 94 constituencies in 12 states, followed by the fourth phase on May 13, which saw voting in 96 constituencies across 10 states. Today’s fifth phase involves eight states, and the remaining phases are scheduled for May 25 and June 1, covering 57 constituencies in a total of 15 states.

Several key seats are up for grabs in this phase, including five in Bihar, one in Jammu and Kashmir, one in Ladakh, four in Jharkhand, 13 in Maharashtra, five in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and seven in West Bengal. Notable candidates in this phase include Rahul Gandhi (Congress) in Rae Bareli, Smriti Irani (BJP) in Amethi, Rajnath Singh (BJP) in Lucknow, and Chirag Paswan (LJP) in Hajipur. High-profile contests are expected to draw significant attention as the election progresses towards its final stages.