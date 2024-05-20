DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Moderate intensity earthquake hits Ladakh

May 20, 2024, 02:16 pm IST

Leh: A  moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale  hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the  epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 35.93 N and Longitude 73.95 E, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

So far, there’s no immediate report of any loss of life or property.  More details awaited.

Meanwhile, a low-intensity earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit Gujarat’s Kutch district on Monday. According to  the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR),  the earthquake’s  epicenter was  60 km north-north west of Lakhpat, at a depth of 4.1 kilometres.No casualty or loss of property was reported in the district due to the seismic activity.

 

