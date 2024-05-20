Mutual funds invest Rs 1.3 lakh crore in equities in 2024

Mumbai: Mutual funds (MFs) invested around Rs 1.3 lakh crore in Indian equities this year. Data released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)showed that the MFs invested Rs 26,038 crore in the first fortnight of the ongoing month and Rs 20,155 crore in April. Moreover, the highest MF buying for 2024 was experienced in March, as they put in a net of Rs 44,233 crore. Also, they invested Rs 14,295 crore in February and Rs 23,010 crore in January. With the latest investment, mutual funds investment in equities reached around Rs 1.3 lakh crore in 2024 (till May 16).

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been withdrawing money from equities and pulled out over Rs 25,000 crore this year so far.

Indian equity mutual funds attracted Rs 22,633 crore in March. This reported a decline of 16 per cent from the preceding month. This also marks the 37th consecutive month of net inflows in equity funds. Data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) revealed this. Overall, the mutual fund industry has witnessed an outflow of Rs 1.6 lakh crore in March. It witnessed an inflow of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in February. The huge outflow was due to the withdrawal of Rs 1.98 lakh crore into debt schemes.

Equity-oriented schemes witnessed an outflow of Rs 22,633 crore in March as compared to Rs 26,866 crore in February. Barring small cap funds, which saw an outflow of Rs 94 crore, all categories experienced inflow in equity segments.

The industry’s net assets under management slightly dropped to Rs 53.4 lakh crore last month from Rs 54.54 lakh crore in February-end.