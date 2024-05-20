PM Modi extends condolences to Iran over President Ebrahim Raisi’s death

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash while traversing mountainous terrain in heavy fog. The incident occurred in Jolfa, a mountainous region in northwestern Iran, on Sunday (May 19) as they were returning from a visit to Iran’s border with Azerbaijan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the loss of President Raisi and highlighted his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between India and Iran. PM Modi conveyed his condolences to Raisi’s family and the Iranian people, affirming India’s solidarity with Iran during this difficult time.

The helicopter, carrying a total of nine individuals, including Raisi, Abdollahian, and several Iranian officials, crashed during the journey. International support and assistance poured in from various countries, including Iraq, Syria, Russia, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the European Union. The Iranian foreign ministry expressed gratitude for the offers of help in the search and rescue efforts extended by governments and international organizations.