PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers

As voting commenced in 49 seats across six states and two Union Territories (UTs) in the fifth round of the Lok Sabha Elections on Monday (May 20) at 7 a.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to cast their votes in “record numbers.” He particularly encouraged women and young people to exercise their voting rights. “As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers. I especially call upon women voters and young voters to exercise their franchise,” PM Modi posted on X.

The political fate of several prominent figures will be determined today as 49 seats in six states and two Union Territories vote in the fifth phase of the ongoing general elections. This round includes high-profile constituencies such as Raebareli, Amethi, and Lucknow, which adds significance to this phase. Voters from diverse geographical areas will participate, reflecting the country’s varied political landscape.

These constituencies are historically and politically significant, often attracting considerable media attention and public interest. Raebareli and Amethi, located in Uttar Pradesh, are particularly noteworthy. Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats being contested, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.