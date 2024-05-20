Porsche launches 2025 Cayenne GTS in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS range has officially been launched in India. The vehicle is offered at Rs 1.99 crore for the Cayenne GTS and Rs 2.01 crore for the Cayenne GTS Coupe (both ex-showroom).

The 2025 Cayenne GTS models feature a glossy finish on the front grille, side skirts, wheel arches, lower wing mirrors, and rear diffuser, all standard with the SportDesign package. Buyers can choose between 21-inch or 22-inch all-black RS Spyder alloy wheels in Turbonite finish. The exterior is further distinguished by matte black ‘GTS’ stickers and badges, as well as smoky headlamps and taillamps.

Porsche offers the Cayenne GTS in seven standard colours: White, Black, Dolomite Silver, Carrara White, Quartzite Grey, Carmine Red, and Cashmere Beige. Additional color schemes from Porsche’s ‘Legends’ palette are available for an extra Rs 7.3 lakh.

Inside, the 2025 Cayenne GTS boasts an all-black cabin adorned with Race Tex material on the roofliner, steering wheel, seats, armrests, and door panels. Two interior packages, Carmine Red and Slate Grey, are available for further customization.

The Cayenne GTS range is packed with features, including:

– 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster

– 12.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment system

– 10.9-inch co-passenger display

– 8-way adjustable front seats

– 4-zone climate control

– Ambient lighting

– Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

– Electric sunblinds for the rear windows

– 14-speaker, 710-watt Bose audio system

– Wireless smartphone charging

The 2025 Cayenne GTS is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine, delivering 487 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. An 8-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox handles transmission duties, distributing power to all four wheels. The Cayenne GTS can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, with a top speed of 275 km/h.

The vehicle is equipped with adaptive air suspension for improved handling, and braking is managed by a 6-piston caliper in the front and a 4-piston caliper at the rear. Porsche has not yet announced the exact timeline for the delivery of the Cayenne GTS models in India.