Red alert for Delhi and 3 States; Heavy rainfall warning in other places

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted severe heatwave conditions for Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi until May 23, Rajasthan for the next three days, and Uttar Pradesh through May 21. Additionally, heatwaves are expected in Bihar and West Bengal on May 20, Rajasthan until May 21, Uttar Pradesh for the next three days, and Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha until May 23. Uttarakhand is also predicted to experience heatwave conditions until May 22.

Despite the extreme heat, strong surface winds of 25 to 35 kmph are anticipated in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan until May 24. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected in Karnataka until May 22, and in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala on May 23. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are forecasted to have heavy rains until May 22. In the northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to see light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next five days. Sikkim will have isolated heavy rainfall from May 19 to 21, and Assam and Meghalaya are expected to have very heavy rainfall on May 19 and 20.

The weather bulletin also notes that thunderstorms with mild to moderate showers, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in West Bengal and Sikkim until May 24. Amid these conditions, maximum temperatures on May 19 ranged from 43-46°C in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, with some areas in Bihar experiencing temperatures between 40-42°C.