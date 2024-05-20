Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar Vote in Mumbai for Lok Sabha 2024

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cast his vote in Mumbai on Monday during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Recognized as a ‘national icon’ by the Election Commission (EC) to promote voter awareness, Tendulkar was accompanied by his son, Arjun Tendulkar, who plays for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI). However, his wife Anjali and daughter Sara were absent due to Sara’s post-graduation convocation ceremony. After voting, Sachin and Arjun proudly displayed their inked fingers. Tendulkar urged the public to vote, emphasizing its importance for the nation’s future.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is a significant part of the seven-phase electoral process, with extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and secure voting experience. Elections are being held in six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Other constituencies in Maharashtra participating in this phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane. Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, has the second-largest number of seats after Uttar Pradesh.

Key contests are taking place in various constituencies, with prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya vying for electoral success. Eight states/UTs going to the polls in phase 5 include Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. To ensure a peaceful voting environment, 2,000 flying squads, 2,105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams are monitoring the 94,732 polling stations round the clock.