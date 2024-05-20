Simple spring chicken fry recipe

Ingredients:

– For Marination:

– 1 kg chicken, cut into pieces

– 1 cup plain yogurt

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– For Frying:

– 2 cups all-purpose flour

– 2 cups breadcrumbs

– 3 eggs, beaten

– Oil for deep frying

– For Garnish:

– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

– Lemon wedges

Instructions:

1. Marinate the Chicken:

– In a large bowl, mix yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, and salt.

– Add the chicken pieces to the marinade and coat them well.

– Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (or overnight for better flavor).

2. Prepare for Frying:

– Take three separate shallow dishes: place the flour in one, the beaten eggs in another, and the breadcrumbs in the third.

3. Coat the Chicken:

– Remove the marinated chicken from the refrigerator.

– Dredge each piece of chicken first in the flour, then dip it into the beaten eggs, and finally coat it with breadcrumbs. Ensure each piece is evenly coated.

4. Fry the Chicken:

– Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium-high heat.

– Carefully place the coated chicken pieces into the hot oil. Do not overcrowd the pan.

– Fry the chicken in batches until they are golden brown and cooked through, about 8-10 minutes per batch. The internal temperature should reach 75°C (165°F).

5. Drain and Serve:

– Remove the fried chicken from the oil and drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.

– Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with lemon wedges on the side.