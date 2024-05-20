UP man arrested for voting 8 times for BJP candidate in viral video

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a young voter after a viral video showed him casting multiple votes for a BJP candidate at a polling booth. The video, widely circulated on social media, prompted swift action.

The accused, Rajan Singh, was apprehended after opposition party officials, including members from Congress and the Samajwadi Party, shared the video on X (formerly Twitter). The two-minute clip depicts Singh voting at least eight times for BJP candidate Mukesh Rajput on an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Rajput is contesting from the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. An FIR was subsequently filed at the Naya Gaon police station following a complaint by ARO Prateet Tripathi.

Charges against Singh include various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant laws. These encompass IPC Section 171F (election-related offences), IPC Section 419 (cheating by personation), and Sections 128, 132, and 136 of the Representation of the People Act, which cover voting secrecy, election fraud, and other electoral offences.