World Para Athletics Championships: Nishad Kumar, Preethi Pal wins medals

Kobe: Nishad Kumar won a silver and Preethi Pal claimed a bronze medal at the 2024 Para Athletics World Championship in Kobe, Japan. High jumper Nishad Kumar and 200 metres runner Preethi Pal won a silver and bronze.

Nishad Kumar, a Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, cleared 1.99 metres to finish second in the men’s T47 high jump final and pick up India’s first medal on the third day of competitions. American Roderick Townsend won the gold with a jump of 2.05 metres. Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the Women’s 200m T35 category.

The Kobe 2024 Para Athletics World Championships, held in East Asia for the first time, serve as a crucial qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The championships have attracted over 1,000 athletes from 100 countries and regions competing in 168 events. The nine-day championships which run until May 25.