Amazfit Bip 5 Unity smartwatch launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Amazfit Bip 5 Unity smartwatch has been launched in India. The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is priced in India at Rs. 6,999. It is currently being offered in two colours – Charcoal and Grey, but it will soon be available in a third pink colour. Users can purchase the smartwatch via Amazon and the official Amazfit India website.

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity comes with a 1.91-inch scratch-resistant AMOLED screen with 320 x 380 pixels resolution, 260 ppi pixel density, and Alway-On display support. Alongside the heart rate monitor, the watch is also equipped with blood oxygen level, sleep, and stress trackers.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels several trains from May 28 to June 2: Full list

The data collected by the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity smartwatch can be synchronised with the Zepp Aura app on both Android and iOS phones. These data can help us monitor our health regularly and suggest seeking medical advice if and when necessary. The watch also supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, offers inbuilt Amazon Alexa, and Bluetooth calling.

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity smartwatch is claimed to offer a run time of up to 12 days with a full charge, which is said to take 120 minutes. The smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. It supports more than 100 watch faces and over 120 preset sports modes. The watch also offers access to 70+ downloadable apps.