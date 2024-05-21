Bangkok: India’s mixed 4×400 relay team won gold medal at the inaugural edition of Asian Relay Championships in Bangkok, Thailand. The Indian team also set a national record. But missed the target of entering the Paris Olympics qualification bracket.

The quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3 minutes 14.12 seconds to win the race. The earlier national record of 3:14.34 was clocked by the Indian team while winning silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. Sri Lanka finished second with a time of 3:17.00 while Vietnam was third with 3:18.45.

Monday’s timing will put India in the 21st place — from earlier 23rd — in the Road to Paris list of World Athletics. India, thus, is in a difficult position to make the Olympics cut as only sixteen teams will compete in the mixed 4x400m relay event in Paris.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Fourteen mixed 4x400m teams have already automatically qualified for Paris Olympics during the World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas earlier this month, and only two spots were left to be filled on the basis of best timings of countries till the qualification deadline of June 30.

Czech Republic (3:11.98) and Italy (3:13.56) are currently in the 15th and 16th spot in the Road to Paris list, below the top 14 teams that have booked Paris ticket during the World Athletics Relays in Bahamas, where India had failed to make the grade.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) may consider sending the mixed 4x400m relay team in international competitions before the June 30 deadline.