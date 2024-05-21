Bajaj Auto launches 2024 Pulsar F250 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto has launched the 2024 Pulsar F250 in Indi. This motorcycle was unveiled at the global launch of the Pulsar NS400Z. The bike is priced at Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 maintains the design elements of its 2023 predecessor, with the addition of a striking new black colour adorned with red and white graphics. The F250 has the conventional telescopic fork.

The Pulsar F250 comes equipped with a new digital instrument cluster, featuring Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. It also includes three ABS modes – Rain, Road, and Sport – similar to the 2024 Pulsar N250

The F250 is powered by a 249.07cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, producing 24bhp at 8750rpm and 21.5Nm of torque at 6500rpm. This engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The F250 shares the same frame and wheels as the N250, and it also features a 140-section rear tyre.