Breaking: All 5th, 8th, and 9th grade students promoted to next academic year

The Karnataka School Education Department has announced that all 5th, 8th, and 9th grade students will be promoted to the next academic year. This decision follows the completion of the State’s SA-2 evaluation and a pending final judgment from the Hon’ble Supreme Court, which has delayed the release of results.

A circular from the Education Department notes that the results for the 2023-24 academic year have not been published, causing concerns about students’ ability to enroll in the next grade and obtain essential documents such as transfer certificates, progress reports, and other educational certificates. To address these issues and safeguard students’ educational interests, the department has decided on automatic promotion for these grades.

The decision was deemed necessary due to the suspension of the SA-2 evaluation for 5th, 8th, and 9th grades. The Education Department emphasized that this move is in the best interest of students, with consideration given to the formative assessments (FA-1, FA-2, FA-3, FA-4) and Summative Assessment 1 (SA-1) already conducted, which support students’ progression in their education.