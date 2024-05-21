Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower sharply in Kerala on Tuesday, May 21. Gold is priced at Rs 54640, down by Rs 480 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 6830, down by Rs 60. Yesterday, gold price touched an all-time high of Rs 55,120 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7507.1 per gram. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6876.5 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.04%, whereas in the last month it has been 0.52%. The cost of silver is Rs.86460 per kg

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell Rs 629 or 0.85% to trade at Rs 73,738 per 10 gram. Silver futures were down Rs 1,806 or 1.9% to Rs 93,461 per kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,428.14 per ounce. Bullion hit a record high of 2,449.89 on Monday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% at $2,431.80. Price of spot silver rose 1.3% at $32.25 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1% at $1,045.80 and palladium lost 0.4%to $1,023.25.