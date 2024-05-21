Congress MP K Sudhakaran acquitted in Jayarajan murder attempt case

In a major relief for Congress leader K. Sudhakaran, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday acquitted him of conspiracy charges in the 1995 EP Jayarajan murder attempt case. The court also overturned the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court order that sought to initiate trial proceedings against him. The ruling was issued by Justice Ziyad Rahman, who also granted Sudhakaran’s request to remove his name from the chargesheet.

Sudhakaran had been accused of conspiring to murder E.P. Jayarajan. The incident occurred on April 12, 1995, when an attempt on Jayarajan’s life was made as he returned to Kerala after attending the CPM party congress in Chhattisgarh. Jayarajan was shot in the neck by the prime accused, Vikramchalil Sasi, while washing his face in a railway coach.

Other accused in the case included Petta Dinesan, T.P. Rajeevan, and Biju. The chargesheet alleged that the accused, including Sudhakaran, stayed in Thiruvananthapuram to plan the murder of E.P. Jayarajan. Following their discussions, Sasi and Dinesan were assigned the task of attacking Jayarajan.