Delhi Police forms SIT to investigate Swati Maliwal assault case

The Delhi Police has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations made by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Maliwal claims that Bibhav Kumar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal aide, assaulted her at the Chief Minister’s official residence a week ago, on May 13, while she was there to meet Kejriwal.

The SIT, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for North Delhi Anjitha Chepyala, includes three Inspector-rank officials and the officer from the Civil Lines Police Station where the case was filed. The team has recorded statements from the Chief Minister’s staff and security personnel, including those visible in a mobile video. The SIT will submit its findings to higher authorities upon concluding the investigation.

The investigation involved searching Bibhav Kumar’s home and seizing several electronic devices. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been tasked with examining the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) taken from the CM’s house. On Monday, Delhi Police took Kumar to the drawing room of Kejriwal’s home to gather information about the incident. They noted and photographed the crime scene and recorded responses to their questions. A Delhi court has placed Bibhav Kumar in police custody for five days, though the police had requested a seven-day detention.