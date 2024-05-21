Eating these foods will improve your sex life

Some sexual problems can be solved with proper diet. Sexual arousal, impotence, productivity etc. can all be solved by our diet

According to Ayurveda, it is said that by eating ghee, ojas can be obtained. Scientifically ghee helps in tissue growth in the human body. It helps in sexual stimulation in the body.

Boron is a mineral present in honey. This boron stimulates the production of testosterone and estrogen hormones that help sexual function.

Milk is a nutrient rich food. The protein component of milk increases sexual drive. Cashews and almonds are chock-full of zinc.Apples are rich in a compound called quercetin. This antioxidant, a type of flavonoid, may offer a number of health benefits.