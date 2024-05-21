Emirate in UAE to ban single-use Styrofoam products from this date: Details

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi have decided to ban single-use styrofoam products. The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development announced this. Single-use styrofoam products will be banned in Abu Dhabi from June 1.

The ban will be applicable to cups, lids, plates, beverage containers, and food receptacles for immediate consumption.

Items exempt from this ban include:

Reusable storage boxes

Coolers

Items intended for medical use

The initiative to ban single-use Styrofoam is an extension of the Abu Dhabi Single-Use Plastic Policy, and supports the aims of the Year of Sustainability. The Abu Dhabi Single-Use Plastic Policy was launched in May 2020. Under the policy, a ban on the sale of single-use plastic bags across all retailers came into effect from June 1, 2022, leading to a 95% drop in the use of these bags.

Other emirates in the UAE have also enforced similar bans on single-use plastic products. In Sharjah, the ban was initiated on January 1, 2024. Dubai also announced a ban on single-use plastic from January 1, 2024, imposing up to a maximum penalty of Dh2,000 fine for violations.