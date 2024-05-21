IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states until May 24; check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for various states in both Southern and Northern India. According to the IMD, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall until May 24, with heavy rainfall also expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on May 23. Coastal Karnataka is expected to see heavy rainfall on May 21 and 22, while South Interior Karnataka will experience it until May 21. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is forecasted for Coastal Karnataka on May 20 and 23, South Interior Karnataka on May 22 and 23, and Lakshadweep on May 22.

In the next seven days, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with similar conditions is anticipated in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and Rayalaseema. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to see fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall in the Nicobar Islands from May 20 to 23. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada until May 22, and in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh until May 23. A western disturbance, present as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and north Pakistan, is influencing these weather patterns.

The IMD also forecasts light rainfall activities over Odisha, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand until May 23. Over the next five days, widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive isolated to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning until May 21, while Uttarakhand will see similar weather over the next seven days. Additionally, strong surface winds are expected to prevail in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan over the next five days.