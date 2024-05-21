India declares state mourning on May 21

Following the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash on Sunday night, the Indian government has declared a day of state mourning on May 21 to honor the departed dignitaries. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that on this day, flags across India will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where the national flag is regularly displayed, and there will be no official entertainment as a mark of respect.

The crash, which occurred in challenging conditions in East Azerbaijan, has sent shockwaves worldwide. President Raisi, 63, a prominent conservative figure in Iranian politics, had been in office for nearly three years and was expected to run for re-election. Iran has already declared five days of mourning for the loss of its president, foreign minister, and other senior officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, highlighting Raisi’s contributions to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relations.

In the wake of President Raisi’s death, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has been entrusted with leading the executive branch, as outlined by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Mokhber will oversee the administration for up to 50 days, ensuring governance continuity and election preparations during this period of mourning. Additionally, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri, has been appointed as the acting foreign minister following Amir-Abdollahian’s death, with the appointment announced by government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi via state television.