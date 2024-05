Indian Railways cancels several trains from May 28 to June 2: Full list

Mumbai: The Central Railways Mumbai Division has announced the cancellation of several Mumbai-Pune trains from May 28 to June 2. This decision was taken due to the scheduled special blocks to facilitate pre Non-Interlocking (NI) work. The work involves the extension of platforms 10/11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to accommodate 24-coach trains.

Here is a list of trains cancelled between May 28 and June 2:

Trains cancelled on May 28, 2024:

Train No. 12126: Pune-Mumbai Pragati Superfast Express

Train No. 12125: Mumbai-Pune Pragati Superfast Express

Trains cancelled on May 29, 2024:

Train No. 12126: Pune-Mumbai Pragati Superfast Express

Train No. 12125: Mumbai-Pune Pragati Superfast Express

Trains cancelled on May 30, 2024:

Train No. 12126: Pune-Mumbai Pragati Superfast Express

Train No. 12125: Mumbai-Pune Pragati Superfast Express

Trains cancelled on May 31, 2024:

Train No. 12126: Pune-Mumbai Pragati Superfast Express

Train No. 12125: Mumbai-Pune Pragati Superfast Express

Train No. 12128: Pune-Mumbai Intercity Superfast Express

Trains cancelled on June 1, 2024:

Train No. 12128: Pune-Mumbai Intercity Superfast Express

Train No. 12127: Pune-Mumbai Intercity Superfast Express

Train No. 12123: Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Superfast Express

Train No. 12124: Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen Superfast Express

Train No. 11008: Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

Train No. 11007: Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express

Train No. 11010: Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express

Train No. 11009: Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express

Trains cancelled on June 2, 2024:

Train No. 12126: Pune-Mumbai Pragati Superfast Express

Train No. 12125: Mumbai-Pune Pragati Superfast Express

Train No. 12127: Pune-Mumbai Intercity Superfast Express

Train No. 12123: Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Superfast Express

Train No. 12124: Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen Superfast Express

Train No. 11008: Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

Train No. 11007: Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express

Train No. 11010: Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express

Train No. 11009: Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express