IndiGo Varanasi flight turns back due to overbooked passenger standing

IndiGo faced an unusual situation when a Mumbai to Varanasi flight had to return to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to an overbooked passenger. The incident occurred during taxiing, with a male passenger found standing at the rear of the aircraft just before take-off, prompting the crew to alert the pilot.

Passengers recounted the disruption caused by the incident, with the flight returning to the bay for the passenger’s offloading. IndiGo then conducted a cabin baggage check for all passengers before resuming take-off, albeit with a delay of at least an hour. The airline has yet to provide an official response to the incident.

Overbooking flights is a common practice among airlines to avoid departing with empty seats. However, such situations can lead to inconvenience for passengers and disruptions to flight schedules. The incident also highlights the importance of adhering to aviation regulations, especially regarding passenger boarding and compensation policies enforced by regulatory bodies like the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).