Infinix launches GT 20 Pro in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Infinix has launched the latest iteration in its gaming focused GT series. The new handset named ‘GT 20 Pro’ is offered at a price of Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 26,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Infinix is providing a Rs 2,000 instant discount for payments made through ICICI bank, HDFC bank or SBI cards, taking the effective price of the 8GB RAM variant to Rs 22,999 and the 256GB RAM variant to Rs 24,999. The GT 20 Pro will be available on Flipkart, starting from May 28. It comes in Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver colours.

The smartphone will come with a Gaming Kit which includes the GT Mecha Case, Cooling fan and finger sleeves for a limited time period. The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix GT 20 Pro runs on Android 14-based XOS 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,436 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate ranging between 60Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The screen offers up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2304Hz PWM frequency, and is rated to provide up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. Infinix has confirmed to provide two major Android upgrades and three years of security patches for the new phone.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM options. It also gets a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip. The handset includes X boost gaming mode and is claimed to deliver up to 90fps in most games.

The nfinix GT 20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation and dual 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, it sports a 32-megapixel front camera. It has a mecha design with an RGB mini-LED array and a C-shaped ring on the rear.

Infinix GT 20 Pro packs 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options on the phone include NFC, FM radio, GPS, USB Type-C port, OTG, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 802.11. It gets a light sensor, e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and an X-axis linear motor. The phone carries dual speakers powered by JBL. The Infinix GT 20 Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.