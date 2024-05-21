IPL 2024: Playoffs full schedule, teams, date, time and venue

Mumbai: The league phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) is over. 4 teams were entered the playoff. Kolkata Knight Riders were the first team to secure a playoff berth and will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1, on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. KKR finished on top of the table and SRH climbed to second position.

Rajasthan Royals placed third will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who finished in fourth spot, in the Eliminator on Wednesday, in Ahmedabad. The winner of Qualifier 1 will book a direct final berth. Meanwhile, the winner of the Eliminator will take on the Qualifier 1 loser in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 will enter the final and face the winner of Qualifier 1 for the title.

Qualified teams

Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Also Read: EPFO adds 14.41 lakh net members in March

IPL 2024 playoffs schedule

Qualifier 1: KKR vs SRH, May 21, 7:30 PM IST, Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)

Qualifier 2: RR vs RCB, May 22, 7:30 PM IST, Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)

Final: May 24, 7:30 PM IST, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai