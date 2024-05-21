iQoo Neo 9S Pro launched: Price Specifications

Mumbai: iQoo Neo 9S Pro was unveiled in China. The base 12GB + 256GB option of the iQoo Neo 9S Pro is priced in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500), while the 12GB + 512GB variant is marked at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000). The phone is also available in 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations, which are listed at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 41,400) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), respectively.The iQoo Neo 9S Pro is offered in Fighting Black, Red and White Soul, and Star Yao Bai (translated from Chinese).

The iQoo Neo 9S Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,800 x 1,260 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness, a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio as well as HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with an Immortalis-G720 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

The iQoo Neo 9S Pro has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel 1/ 1.49-inch IMX920 VCS bionic primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It offers a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The iQoo Neo 9S Pro packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. For security, the handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The dual SIM-supported phone also supports 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity.