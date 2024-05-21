Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru reverses vehicle entry fee

Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) has backtracked on its decision to implement an entry fee for vehicles following significant backlash. The reversal came after drivers and passengers expressed their opposition both online and through planned protests.

Initially, BIAL had announced that commercial vehicles, including those operated by cab aggregators like Ola and Uber, would face charges ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 600 based on their stay duration. Private vehicles would also incur fees for exceeding specific time limits. However, the sudden implementation of these charges on May 20 sparked widespread discontent among airport users.

Responding to the mounting criticism, BIAL has decided to review the parking fee structure and engage with stakeholders before announcing any revised fees. The move to introduce entry fees aimed to address traffic congestion at the pickup lanes, but it faced resistance from various quarters, including the Private Vehicle Owners’ Association, which argued that existing tolls on the airport road should cover such expenses. The decision to retract the fee provides relief to travellers and drivers, eliminating the financial burden previously associated with using the airport’s pickup lanes.