Kerala organ trafficking Case: Key Hyderabad connection found

A special investigation team, led by Ernakulam Rural SP and comprising 10 members, has been formed to probe an organ trafficking case involving Sabith Nasar. Nasar, a resident of Valappadu in Thrissur district, was detained at Cochin International Airport on May 19 after central agencies tipped off the Kerala police. He is suspected of being a major player in an international human trafficking ring involved in organ harvesting. Detained by Bureau of Immigration officials, Nasar was arrested under Section 370 of the IPC (human trafficking) and Section 19 of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (commercial dealings with human organs).

Nasar revealed that his involvement with the organ mafia began in Hyderabad, where he connected with smuggling gangs. The investigation team plans to take Nasar into custody today and file a custody application in the Angamaly Magistrate Court. The police are also actively searching for Shemir, a native of Palakkad and one of Nasar’s victims, to take further action based on his complaint. According to Nasar, most organ traffickers he dealt with were youths from Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Central agencies have started probing his connections to international organ mafia groups.

Since 2019, Nasar and his group have trafficked people from various parts of India, including 19 from North India, to Iran for organ harvesting. Nasar initially came to Hyderabad in 2019 to donate a kidney but failed, leading him to connect with organ mafia groups and become a crucial link in an international network extending to Sri Lanka, Kuwait, and Iran. The surgeries were conducted in private hospitals in Iran, and those in need of organs were contacted through other agents who charged over Rs 60 lakh for a complete package. The kidney donors received up to Rs 6 lakh, while agents pocketed the remaining amount, often misrepresenting the expenses.