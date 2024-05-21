Maddock films announces ‘Munjya’ movie release on June 7

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films unveiled the teaser for their upcoming creature comedy movie “Munjya” on Tuesday. Scheduled for a theatrical release on June 7, the film is set in the same universe as the production house’s earlier hits, “Stree” and “Bhediya.” Maddock Films shared the teaser on social media, promoting it as a perfect blend of comedy and horror suitable for Gen Z, kids, and families.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, “Munjya” revolves around a mythical creature rooted in Indian cultural beliefs. The film features a star-studded cast, including Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, known for his role in the “Baahubali” series. The teaser hints at a mix of humor and supernatural elements designed to entertain a wide audience.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, “Munjya” promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience. The announcement has generated excitement, with fans eager to see how the new film connects with the established universe of “Stree” and “Bhediya.”