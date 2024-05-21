New license rules effective June 1: Driving tests to move from RTOs to private centers

New regulations for obtaining a driving license in India, effective June 1, 2024, have been introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The focus is on improving the licensing process, enhancing road safety, and reducing pollution. One significant change is that individuals can now take their driving tests at private driving training centers instead of government RTOs, streamlining the process and reducing wait times.

The ministry aims to tackle pollution by phasing out approximately 900,000 old government vehicles and implementing stricter car emission regulations. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to improve air quality and reduce the environmental impact of vehicles on Indian roads. Speeding fines will remain in the range of Rs 1000 to Rs 2000, but a new penalty of Rs 25,000 has been introduced for minors caught driving, along with cancellation of the vehicle owner’s registration card.

Simplification of documentation requirements for obtaining a new license based on the type of vehicle (two-wheeler or four-wheeler) is also part of the new rules. This aims to reduce the need for physical checkups at RTOs and streamline the application process. Additionally, driving training centers must meet specific criteria regarding land area and trainers’ qualifications to ensure quality training and testing facilities.